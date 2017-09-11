Energy, Energy Market, Latvia
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Wednesday, 26.06.2019, 10:04
Tariffs of Rigas Siltums municipal heating company to grow 16.9% for two years
Rigas Siltums reduced the aggregate planned expenses
by EUR 5.1 mln compared to the initial tariff project, but, at the same time,
other expenses were included in the tariff project that affected the end
tariff.
The regulater noted that the average heating tariff among 30
cities in Latvia is EUR 53.48 per MWh, thus, the heating tariffs in Riga still
will be below the average.
The tariff project has been submitted to the Public
Utilities Commission. According to the new tariffs, the cost of one MWh will
grow from EUR 44.39 to EUR 49.99, excluding value added tax (VAT).
As reported, the current tariffs of EUR 44.39 per MWh have
not been changed since June 2013.
Rigas Siltums is one of the key heat suppliers in
Riga as 76% of its output is used for heating and hot water supply to
residential houses in Riga.
The shareholders of the company are the Latvian state with
48.995 % of shares, the Riga City Council with 49%, Energijas Risinajumi.RIX
with 2% and the state-owned energy company Latvenergo with 0.005%.
- 26.06.2019 Вернисаж профессора БМА
- 25.06.2019 We will make additions to route networks in all 3 Baltic states - airBaltic
- 25.06.2019 Сейм Латвии закрыт!
- 25.06.2019 Электроэнергия за неделю подешевела во всех странах Балтии – Elektrum Lietuva
- 25.06.2019 В Москве представили книгу латвийского автора «Беседы о счастье»
- 25.06.2019 Премьер потребовал объяснений по поводу увольнения совета Latvenergo
- 25.06.2019 Nordica's Tallinn-Nice flight returns after technical glitch
- 25.06.2019 Кариньш: премьер Эстонии согласен решать вопрос ставки акциза на алкоголь сообща
- 25.06.2019 Generation of electric power in Latvia down 25.2% in five months
- 25.06.2019 50% reduction in car thefts in Latvia so far in 2019