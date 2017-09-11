Tariffs of Rigas Siltums municipal heating company to grow 16.9% for two years

Starting from July 1, 2019, until July 31, 2021, the tariffs of Rigas Siltums municipal heating company will amount to EUR 51.0 per MWh, which is by 16.9 percent more than at present, and later, the tariffs will be lowered to EUR 49.99 per MWh, LETA learned from the Public Utilities Commission.

Rigas Siltums reduced the aggregate planned expenses by EUR 5.1 mln compared to the initial tariff project, but, at the same time, other expenses were included in the tariff project that affected the end tariff.





The regulater noted that the average heating tariff among 30 cities in Latvia is EUR 53.48 per MWh, thus, the heating tariffs in Riga still will be below the average.





The tariff project has been submitted to the Public Utilities Commission. According to the new tariffs, the cost of one MWh will grow from EUR 44.39 to EUR 49.99, excluding value added tax (VAT).





As reported, the current tariffs of EUR 44.39 per MWh have not been changed since June 2013.





Rigas Siltums is one of the key heat suppliers in Riga as 76% of its output is used for heating and hot water supply to residential houses in Riga.





The shareholders of the company are the Latvian state with 48.995 % of shares, the Riga City Council with 49%, Energijas Risinajumi.RIX with 2% and the state-owned energy company Latvenergo with 0.005%.