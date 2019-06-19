Lithuania's Amber Grid reports sharp increase in gas flows to Latvia

Natural gas flows into Latvia exceeded gas consumption in Lithuania and its transit to the Russian region of Kaliningrad in the second week of June, Lithuania's gas transmission system operation Amber Grid says LETA/BNS.

565 GWh of gas were transported via Lithuania to Latvia and Estonia on average in the week, imported via the Klaipeda-based LNG terminal, which is almost three times more than during the same period last year when it stood at 19.3 GWh.





Amber Grid notes that due to tough competition among gas supply sources, all three Baltic states have been actively using the LNG terminal in Klaipeda to import gas recently.





"The created convenient infrastructure allows market participant to buy and transport gas from different supply sources for a smaller price not only for Lithuanian consumer but also for consumers from other Baltic states," Saulius Bilys, CEO at Amber Grid, said in a statement.





Amber Grid figures show a similar situation should stay for the remainder of this summer season when gas flows in the Latvian direction go up due to seasonally-low prices and technical possibilities to store gas at Incukalns gas storage.