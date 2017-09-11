Lithuanian Energy looking for contractor for wind farm project in Mazeikiai District

Lithuania's state-run energy group Lietuvos Energija (Lithuanian Energy), which bought a wind farm project in the country's northwestern district of Mazeikiai for an undisclosed value, is now looking for a contractor to build and maintain this wind farm, reported LETA/BNS.

The group bought 100% in the company, VVP Investment, from natural and legal persons. VVP Investment is developing a 60 MW wind farm of 20 turbines, Lietuvos Energija said.





According to the central public procurement portal (CVPP), Lietuvos Energija has called a tender for supply, construction and maintenance work for the Mazeikiai wind farm. Applications are accepted until July 8.





Arturas Ketlerius, head of public relations at Lietuvos Energija, said the implementation of this project meets the goals of the group's strategy LE 2030.

"The new wind farm should take part in the renewable energy support mechanism auctions. Therefore, we are preparing for this process and are looking for contractors who would submit a competitive proposal to build and maintain the wind park," Ketlerius told.





In his words, the tender should end in 2020 and the company hopes to start building the wind farm. According to the CVPP information, a contact for 18 years will be signed with the tender winner.





In recent years, Lietuvos Energija has acquired Eurakras, a Lithuanian company operating wind farms in Lithuania, as well as Estonia's Tuuleenergia. The latter operated a 24MW wind farm in Jurbarkas District, and Tuuleenergia operates an 18.3MW wind farm in Estonia.





Last year, the Lithuanian group also bought two wind parks in Lithuania – Vejo Gusis and Vejo Vatas – with the total capacity of 34MW.





In was reported in May that Lietuvos Energija is also buying Polish company Pomerania Invall from Spanish wind farm developer IGE. The former is developing a wind farm of 94MW in Poland.





In November, Lietuvos Energija also announced plans to buy a 50MW wind farm from Poland's Wento, with the deal is still in process.





Lietuvos Energija seeks to operate 400MW of green energy capacity in the Baltic States and Poland by 2020. The group's investment will stand at 6 billion euros over the next 12 years, with the majority of it going to smart and green energy.