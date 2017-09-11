Work of Estlink 2 interconnection partially disturbed due to transformer problems

Since Tuesday noon, only a third of the maximum capacity has been available via Estonian-Finnish electricity interconnection Estlink 2 due to problems concerning a transformer at a converter station and Estonian transmission system operator (TSO) Elering is planning to eliminate the failure by Friday, reported LETA/BNS.

The problem first started at 12:51 p.m. on Tuesday. Elering initially planned to eliminate the problem by Wednesday but on Tuesday afternoon set the new target deadline for Thursday. Now, the new deadline is midnight on June 7, Elering and Finnish TSO Fingrid told the electricity exchange.





Due to the failure, altogether 658 megawatts of power are not available in both the Estonia-Finland as well as the Finland-Estonia directions, while 358 megawatts are available. Elering spokesman Ain Koster told that the reason behind the failure is problems with a transformer at a converter station.