Energy, Energy Market, Estonia, EU – Baltic States
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Wednesday, 05.06.2019, 16:33
Work of Estlink 2 interconnection partially disturbed due to transformer problems
BC, Tallinn, 05.06.2019.Print version
Since Tuesday noon, only a third of the maximum capacity has been available via Estonian-Finnish electricity interconnection Estlink 2 due to problems concerning a transformer at a converter station and Estonian transmission system operator (TSO) Elering is planning to eliminate the failure by Friday, reported LETA/BNS.
The problem first started at 12:51 p.m. on Tuesday. Elering initially planned to eliminate the problem by Wednesday but on Tuesday afternoon set the new target deadline for Thursday. Now, the new deadline is midnight on June 7, Elering and Finnish TSO Fingrid told the electricity exchange.
Due to the failure, altogether 658 megawatts of power are not available in both the Estonia-Finland as well as the Finland-Estonia directions, while 358 megawatts are available. Elering spokesman Ain Koster told that the reason behind the failure is problems with a transformer at a converter station.
Other articles:
- 05.06.2019 Latvian Environmental Investment Fund suspends financing for Ventspils Music School project on corruption suspicions
- 05.06.2019 Lithuania's Kruonis provides reserve service after Estlink outage
- 05.06.2019 European Commission urges Latvia to reduce tax burden on low-wage earners
- 05.06.2019 Poland doesn't back Grybausakite for EU position – daily
- 05.06.2019 Success of HBO’s Chernobyl Puts Vilnius in Spotlight as Prime Location for Filming in Region
- 05.06.2019 Estonia to offer free international C1 English exams to 12th graders
- 05.06.2019 Нарушена работа Estlink 2
- 05.06.2019 Rzeczpospolita: Польша не поддерживает Грибаускайте при распределении постов в руководстве ЕС
- 05.06.2019 Литовскую Veju spektras приобрел швейцарский фонд Quaero Capital
- 05.06.2019 LHV: Estonian e-residency, prevention of money laundering working against each other