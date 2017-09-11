Nord Stream 2 Starts the Annual Release of Valuable Fish Juveniles in Russia

In total 146,000 Atlantic salmon juveniles and 37,000 brown trout juveniles will be released this year. An assessment of the impact of the pipeline project and a set of compensatory measures in the form of the release of valuable fish juveniles were approved as part of the project documentation. The first release of 170,000 juveniles of valuable fish species took place in 2018. It is the largest compensation release of fish over the past years.





Juveniles of valuable fish species are being grown at Luzhskiy and Nevskiy hatcheries of FGBU Glavrybvod facilities in the Leningrad region. The quality and average weight are determined and agreed by the Federal Fishery Agency. As part of the compensatory measures for temporary damage to fisheries during construction of the Nord Stream 2 Pipeline in Russian waters the developer will perform releases into the Neva, Vruda and Peypii rivers.



