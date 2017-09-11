Trial of isolated operation of Baltic power grid not to be conducted this year

The recent test of isolated operation of the power system of the Kaliningrad region of Russia was successful, but no date has been set for a trial of isolated operation of the Baltic power grids yet, Estonian transmission system operator Elering said LETA.

A 72-hour trial of isolated operation of the power system of the Kaliningrad region was conducted last week, from the morning of May 22 until the morning of May 25.





The aim of the trial was to test the capability of the Kaliningrad region to operate as a separate frequency area for a longer period of time to be prepared for the synchronization of the Baltic power grids with the grid of continental Europe.





According to Elering, the trial concerning Kaliningrad was successful and the frequency was kept between 50.05 and 49.95 herz as required. The main role in regulating frequency was played by the recently built new power plants, which are flexible and suited for regulating frequency.





The trial of operation of the Baltic energy systems separately from that of Russia has been postponed as a result of the test in Russia. Under original plans, it should have taken place either on June 8 or June 29.





Elering said that a new date has not been set and the test will not be conducted this year.





The Baltic grids are still part of the post-Soviet BRELL ring, which also includes Russia and Belarus, and remain dependent on the control center in Moscow and the Russian electricity system. The three countries expect to complete the synchronization of their electricity systems with that of continental Europe in 2025.





The Baltic states plan to synchronize their power system with that of continental Europe via the existing Lithuanian-Polish power link, LitPol Link, and a new submarine cable between the two countries. Moreover, nine synchronous compensators, three in each of the country, will be built.