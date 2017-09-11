Baltic States – CIS, Energy, Energy Market, Lithuania, Russia
Wednesday, 22.05.2019, 18:47
Lithuania watches as Kaliningrad starts power grid isolated operation test
Lithuania's power transmission system operator Litgrid said in a message to the Nord Pool power exchange that trading capacities on Lithuanian-Kaliningrad interconnectors will be zero between May 22 and 25.
Litgrid spokeswoman Jurga Eivaite told on Wednesday that the company is watching the process, noting that Lithuania is unable to purchase electricity from the Russian exclave during the testing period.
"There is an impact on the market price-wise as there is no possibility to buy Kaliningrad's Russian energy," Eivaite said.
"Technologically, there is no impact as long as (the test) takes place according to the agreed plan, smoothly," she added.
Lithuania imported 4.63 terawatt-hours (TWh) of electricity from Russia last year, accou8nting for around 37% of its total power imports.
Similar tests have been conducted in Kaliningrad in the past.
