Partial power system trial was successful, Lithuania's LEG says
"We proved our readiness to respond to a wide power
outage and ensure power supply to the country's consumers. After evaluating the
trial results, we will be able to better prepare for the upcoming strategic
project of synchronization with the power network of continental Europe," Rimgaudas Kalvaitis, head of LEG, was
quoted as saying in a statement.
According to the company, the trial on Saturday and Sunday
took place at the Kruonis Pumped Storage Hydroelectric Plant, the Kaunas
Hydroelectric Station and Unit 9 of the Elektrenai power plant. During the
trial, the system was divided into four isolated islands. An outage was simulated,
and power supply in the country's central region was restored involving the
KPSHP and Kaunas Hydroelectric Station.
Under a prearranged program, the trial was initiated by Litgrid, the power transmission system's
operator in Lithuania, and involved the Orlen
Lietuva's power plant in Mazeikiai and the Kaunas Combined Heat and Power
Plant.
The Baltic grids are still part of the post-Soviet BRELL
ring, which also includes Russia and Belarus, and remain dependent on the
control center in Moscow and the Russian electricity system.
The Baltic states plan to synchronize their power system
with that of continental Europe via the existing Lithuanian-Polish power link,
LitPol Link, and a new submarine cable between the two countries. Moreover,
nine synchronous compensators, three in each of the country, will be built.
