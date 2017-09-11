Partial power system trial was successful, Lithuania's LEG says

A successful trial of post-outage power restoration and isolated operation in part of the system has been carried out in Lithuania, Lietuvos Energijos Gamyba (Lithuanian Power Production, LEG), part of Lithuania's state-run energy group Lietuvos Energija (Lithuanian Energy), said LETA/BNS.

"We proved our readiness to respond to a wide power outage and ensure power supply to the country's consumers. After evaluating the trial results, we will be able to better prepare for the upcoming strategic project of synchronization with the power network of continental Europe," Rimgaudas Kalvaitis, head of LEG, was quoted as saying in a statement.





According to the company, the trial on Saturday and Sunday took place at the Kruonis Pumped Storage Hydroelectric Plant, the Kaunas Hydroelectric Station and Unit 9 of the Elektrenai power plant. During the trial, the system was divided into four isolated islands. An outage was simulated, and power supply in the country's central region was restored involving the KPSHP and Kaunas Hydroelectric Station.





Under a prearranged program, the trial was initiated by Litgrid, the power transmission system's operator in Lithuania, and involved the Orlen Lietuva's power plant in Mazeikiai and the Kaunas Combined Heat and Power Plant.





The Baltic grids are still part of the post-Soviet BRELL ring, which also includes Russia and Belarus, and remain dependent on the control center in Moscow and the Russian electricity system.





The Baltic states plan to synchronize their power system with that of continental Europe via the existing Lithuanian-Polish power link, LitPol Link, and a new submarine cable between the two countries. Moreover, nine synchronous compensators, three in each of the country, will be built.