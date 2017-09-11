Energy, EU – Baltic States, EU – CIS, Lithuania
Russia may hinder construction of Polish-Lithuanian submarine power cable, expert warns
Arturas Petkus, head of strategic analysis and research at
the NATO Energy Security Center of Excellence, says efforts must be made to
avoid risks as Russia will likely pay particular attention to protecting
its Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline running along the bottom of the Baltic
Sea.
"As far as shipping is concerned, there are several
nuances. When the NordBalt cable (to Sweden) was being
laid, Lithuania had some bad experiences with the Russian armed forces. The question is if anything else may happen. We have carried out an
analysis as to international maritime
law regulation. Unfortunately, this is a 'gray zone' that can be used
by Russia," he said at an event hosted by Lithuania's power transmission
system operator Litgrid.
The expert underlined the need for agreeing with Russia on
the procedures for accessing the Harmony Link cable in Russia's exclusive
economic zone should it need to be repaired, noting that practice shows that
there may be challenges at the defense level.
"There has to be a plan for what procedures will be
followed and how fast and efficiently that failure will be repaired. (The
plan) will need Russia's approval, because the cable is planned to be laid
in Russia's exclusive economic zone," Petkus told.
"NATO as an organization will definitely not come
and say how and what needs to be done. This is an area of responsibility
of Lithuania and Poland. There must be preparedness," he added.
Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia plan to synchronize their
power systems with that of continental Europe by 2025.
The Baltic grids are still part of the post-Soviet BRELL ring, which also includes Russia and Belarus, and remain dependent on the control center in Moscow and the Russian electricity system.I
t is planned that the Baltic power grids' synchronous operation with the European network will be ensured via the existing LitPol Link between Lithuania and Poland and a new submarine cable between the two countries.
