Russia may hinder construction of Polish-Lithuanian submarine power cable, expert warns

Russia may hinder the construction of a submarine power cable between Lithuania and Poland, a project that is part of plans to synchronize the Baltic power grids with the continental European system, an energy expert warned LETA/BNS.

Arturas Petkus, head of strategic analysis and research at the NATO Energy Security Center of Excellence, says efforts must be made to avoid risks as Russia will likely pay particular attention to protecting its Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline running along the bottom of the Baltic Sea.





"As far as shipping is concerned, there are several nuances. When the NordBalt cable (to Sweden) was being laid, Lithuania had some bad experiences with the Russian armed forces. The question is if anything else may happen. We have carried out an analysis as to international maritime law regulation. Unfortunately, this is a 'gray zone' that can be used by Russia," he said at an event hosted by Lithuania's power transmission system operator Litgrid.





The expert underlined the need for agreeing with Russia on the procedures for accessing the Harmony Link cable in Russia's exclusive economic zone should it need to be repaired, noting that practice shows that there may be challenges at the defense level.





"There has to be a plan for what procedures will be followed and how fast and efficiently that failure will be repaired. (The plan) will need Russia's approval, because the cable is planned to be laid in Russia's exclusive economic zone," Petkus told.





"NATO as an organization will definitely not come and say how and what needs to be done. This is an area of responsibility of Lithuania and Poland. There must be preparedness," he added.

Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia plan to synchronize their power systems with that of continental Europe by 2025.





The Baltic grids are still part of the post-Soviet BRELL ring, which also includes Russia and Belarus, and remain dependent on the control center in Moscow and the Russian electricity system.I





t is planned that the Baltic power grids' synchronous operation with the European network will be ensured via the existing LitPol Link between Lithuania and Poland and a new submarine cable between the two countries.