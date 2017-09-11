Construction, Energy, EU – CIS, Gas, Russia
Alexey Miller and German Ambassador Ruediger von Fritsch review progress of Nord Stream 2 project
A working meeting between Alexey Miller, Chairman of the Gazprom Management Committee, and Ruediger von Fritsch, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Federal Republic of Germany to the Russian Federation, took place in Moscow.
The parties discussed issues related to cooperation in the gas sector. It was noted that Germany is the largest importer of Russian gas in the world. In 2018, Gazprom's gas supplies to Germany hit a new record of 58.5 bn cubic meters.
The meeting participants stressed the success of the operating Nord Stream gas pipeline and the great importance of the under-construction Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline for the energy security of Europe and Germany in particular. As of today, more than 1,080 kilometers of pipes – about 44 per cent of the total length of Nord Stream 2 – have been laid in the Baltic Sea.
Background
The Nord Stream and Nord Stream 2 gas pipelines run from Russia to Germany across the Baltic Sea. The design capacity of each pipeline is 55 n cubic meters of gas per year.
