Nord Stream 2 Files Appeal Against the Decision of the Danish Energy Agency

On 17 April 2019 Nord Stream 2 filed an appeal against the 26 March decision of the Danish Energy Agency (DEA) related to the North-western permit application requesting the company to investigate and submit an environmental impact assessment (EIA), accompanied by a permit application, for a route south-east of Bornholm (the “Decision”) to the Danish Energy Board of Appeal.

The appeal claims that the Decision is illegal (in Danish ”ugyldig”). Consequently, the Decision must be annulled such that the DEA proceeds with the granting of a permit for the North-western route for Nord Stream 2 without delay.





As a prudent project developer and in order to preserve the Company’s best interests Nord Stream 2 filed the appeal, but also on 15 April submitted a separate permit application for consent to lay the pipeline to the south-east of Bornholm.