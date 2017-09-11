Construction, Energy, EU – Baltic States, EU – CIS, Gas, Gas Market , Russia
1,000 Kilometres of the Nord Stream 2 Pipeline Laid
Two Allseas pipelay vessels – Solitaire and Pioneering Spirit – are currently installing the pipeline in the Swedish Exclusive Economic Zone. Some 20 vessels are currently being engaged in the project in the Baltic Sea, with nearly 1,300 people working on board the pipelay, pipe supply and survey vessels.
Another milestone was also reached last week, when the project’s coating and logistics contractor Wasco completed concrete weight coating of its share of the steel pipes in its plant in Kotka, Finland, where approximately 101,000 steel pipes had been coated. This corresponds to half of the pipes needed for the twin pipelines.
The twin pipeline system consists of two approximately 1,230-kilometres-long pipelines, each made up of some 100,000 pipe joints.
