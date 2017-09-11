Energy, Gas, Gas Market , Lithuania, Port
Small-scale carrier delivers LNG to Klaipeda terminal for 1st time
Small-scale LNG handling operations in Klaipeda have until now been export-oriented, with bunker vessels take LNG from the Lithuanian port to terminals in Sweden, Finland and Norway.
Klaipedos Nafta, the LNG terminal's operator, told the unloading of the Coral Anthelia was planned to be completed on Monday.
Buyers of the cargo delivered by the Coral Anthelia have not been named.
According to the LNG terminal's publicly-available schedule, Lithuania's fertilizer manufacturer Achema has booked 2.28 bn kilowatt-hours (kWh) of regasification capacities for April through May. It was said in March that it had book 1.87 billion kWh, an amount delivered by two large vessels.
A tanker delivered about 139,000 cubic meters (around 1 bn kWh) of LNG for Achema in 2018 after the current gas year had already started. Klaipedos Nafta then confirmed that the LNG cargo had not been on the terminal's annual schedule and had been ordered additionally.
Lietuvos Energijos Tiekimas (LET) is likely to import a total of around 4.32 billion kWh via the Klaipeda terminal during the current gas year that started last October and will end in late September.
