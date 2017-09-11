Energy, Energy Market, Lithuania, USA
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Tuesday, 26.03.2019, 11:51
Exelon engineers are once again exploring Lithuania
And US energy giant Exelon, which took part in the Visaginas
nuclear power plant project, is behind the back of the NET Power startup which
has developed a new-technology gas power plant, the vz.lt business news website
reports.
8 Rivers Capital was the only participant of the Ministry of
Energy's announced survey, proposing implementing the power plant project under
market conditions, i.e., without any state assistance. It invests into and
helps to implement highly-risky and future-oriented technology projects.
The US companies built a 50 MW gas power plant, valued at
around 150 mln US dollar, in Texas, in cooperation with McDermott, Exelon
and Oxy Low Carbon Ventures.
Exelon Generation's subsidiary Exelon Nuclear Partners
considered taking part in the Visaginas NNP project and was picked as the
project's engineer in 2011 but the project failed to secure public support and
was halted.
The value of planned investment in Lithuania has not been
disclosed.
- 26.03.2019 Минздрав Литвы критикует "массовый призыв" делать прививки
- 26.03.2019 Estonian energy co looking into feasibility of new generation molten salt reactor
- 26.03.2019 Klaipeda port posts 9% growth to 8 mln tons in Jan-Feb cargo traffic
- 26.03.2019 В сейм Литвы будут внесены проекты подготовки к жесткому сценарию Brexit
- 26.03.2019 Объемы погрузок в Клайпедском порту в 2019 выросли на 9%
- 25.03.2019 ОИК. Кому и зачем переплачивает вся Латвия?
- 25.03.2019 Vilnius' municipal heating supplier VST fires CEO Burokas
- 25.03.2019 Lithuanian Railways' Jan-Feb revenue up 14 %
- 25.03.2019 Klaipeda port CEO Vaitkus sacked
- 25.03.2019 Освобожден от должности глава Клайпедского порта