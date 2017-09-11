Eesti Energia gets almost half of Estonian renewable energy subsidy in February

Estonian transmission system operator (TSO) Elering paid out altogether 8.9 million euros in renewable energy support and high-efficiency cogeneration support in February, almost half of which went to Eesti Energia group subsidiaries Enefit Green and Nelja Energia, informed LETA/BNS.

Enefit Green was paid roughly 2.1 mln euros and its subsidiary Nelja Energia 2 mln euros in renewable energy support. In total, companies of Eesti Energia group received 4.1 mln euros in subsidies during the month, which accounted for 46.2% of the total amount paid out.





Fortum Eesti and Anne Soojus, Estonian holdings of Fortum Power and Heat OY energy group of Finland, received altogether approximately 1.5 mln euros during the month. Utilitas Tallinna Elektrijaam, an 8% holding in which was sold by businessman Kristjan Rahu to the EDIF II infrastructure fund managed by the Australian investment company First State in November, was paid 1.4 mln euros under the two items by Elering.





The combined heat and power (CHP) generating companies Imavere Energia, Helme Energia and Osula Energia of the Graanul Invest group received altogether 876,000 euros in renewable energy support.





Elering paid out altogether 16.6 mln euros in renewable energy support and high-efficiency cogeneration support during the first two months of the year.





Nelja Energia group owns the companies VV Tuulepargid, Aseriaru Tuulepark, Hanila Tuulepargid, Pakri Tuulepargid, Vinni Biogaas and Oisu Biogaas.





During 2018, Elering paid out 78.5 mln euros in renewable energy support and 3.5 mln euros in high-efficiency cogeneration support, of which a third was received by renewable energy companies of Eesti Energia.





When administering renewable energy subsidies, Elering acts as a paying agency, collecting renewable energy fees from consumers through network companies and paying this as subsidy to electricity plants producing electricity from renewable sources.





Last year, renewable energy charge was paid 0.89 cents per kilowatt-hour, but this year, the fee rose to the same level as in 2017, 17% to 1.04 cents per kilowatt-hour.

Renewable energy support and high-efficiency cogeneration support are deemed state aid.