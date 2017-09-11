Baltic, Energy, Gas, Lithuania
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Thursday, 14.03.2019, 22:38
Recent changes shake up Lithuania's gas market
Giedre Kurme, CEO at GET Baltic, the Baltic natural gas exchange, says such changes have led to positive results.
"The number of active exchange participants and concluded contacts is rising, competition among suppliers and liquidity are growing. Obviously, the new model creates new possibilities for all market participants, which will have a positive affect on end consumers as well," she said.
From this year, major regulated energy producers, nine of them in total, are obliged to buy at least half of their needed annual natural gas amount on the gas exchange.
The number of active exchange participants rose in the first two months of this year, with their number standing at 29 in January, including 16 gas sellers, and the total amount of gas traded in January-February stood at 1.12 TWh, compared to 1.08 TWh over the whole year of 2018.
- 14.03.2019 Lithuanian Railways can sign Renge rebuilding contract - commission
- 14.03.2019 Lithuanian N-plant CEO expects strong competition for repository contract
- 14.03.2019 Public discussion on Pan-Baltic covered bond framework started
- 14.03.2019 Lietuvos gelezinkeliai может подписывать договор о восстановлении ж/д ветки в Реньге
- 14.03.2019 Nord Stream 2 – только бизнес-проект?
- 14.03.2019 Глава ИАЭС ожидает высокую конкуренцию подрядчиков на создание могильника атомных отходов
- 14.03.2019 The Post Office: Вильнюс - самое выгодное место для путешествий по Европе, Рига - на седьмом месте
- 14.03.2019 Изменения расшевелили газовый рынок Литвы
- 14.03.2019 Lithuanian foreign trade in goods in January 2019
- 14.03.2019 Литовская Geton Energy идет на Скандинавию