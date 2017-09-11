Elering pays out EUR 7.5 mln in renewable energy subsidy in January

Estonian transmission system operator (TSO) Elering paid out altogether 7 mln euros in renewable energy support and 420,400 euros in high-efficiency cogeneration support January, and the largest recipients of the subsidy were Eesti Energia group subsidiaries Enefit Green and Nelja Energia, informed LETA/BNS.

Enefit Green was paid roughly 1.2 mln euros and Nelja Energia 1.25 mln euros in renewable energy support. Together with high-efficiency cogeneration support paid to Enefit Green in the amount of 152,000 euros, Eesti Energia group received nearly 2.6 mln euros in subsidies in January, which accounted for 34.6% of the total amount paid out.





Fortum Eesti and Anne Soojus, Estonian holdings of Fortum Power and Heat OY energy group of Finland received altogether approximately 1.6 mln euros during the month. Utilitas Tallinna Elektrijaam, an 85% holding in which was sold by businessman Kristjan Rahu to the EDIF II infrastructure fund managed by the Australian investment company First State in November, was paid 1.5 mln euros under the two items by Elering.





The CHP generating companies Imavere Energia, Helme Energia and Osula Energia of the Graanul Invest group received altogether 950,000 euros in renewable energy support.

Nelja Energia group owns the companies VV Tuulepargid, Aseriaru Tuulepark, Hanila Tuulepargid, Pakri Tuulepargid, Vinni Biogaas and Oisu Biogaas.





During 2018, Elering paid out 78.5 mln euros in renewable energy support and 3.5 mln euros in high-efficiency cogeneration support, of which a third was received by renewable energy companies of Eesti Energia.





Enefit Green received 12.6 mln euros in renewable energy support and its subsidiary, Nelja Energia, was paid 12.7 mln euros. Along with the 1.5 mln euros in high-efficiency cogeneration support paid to Enefit Green, the Eesti Energia group received altogether 26.8 mln euros in support, which made up 32.7% of all subsidies paid out in 2018.





When administering renewable energy subsidies, Elering acts as a paying agency, collecting renewable energy fees from consumers through network companies and paying this as subsidy to electricity plants producing electricity from renewable sources.





Last year, renewable energy charge was paid 0.89 cents per kilowatt-hour, but this year, the fee rose to the same level as in 2017, 17% to 1.04 cents per kilowatt-hour.





Renewable energy support and high-efficiency cogeneration support are deemed state aid.