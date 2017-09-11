Ecology, Energy, Estonia
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Monday, 18.02.2019, 09:10
Elering pays out EUR 7.5 mln in renewable energy subsidy in January
Enefit Green was
paid roughly 1.2 mln euros and Nelja
Energia 1.25 mln euros in renewable energy support. Together with
high-efficiency cogeneration support paid to Enefit Green in the amount of 152,000
euros, Eesti Energia group received
nearly 2.6 mln euros in subsidies in January, which accounted for 34.6% of the
total amount paid out.
Fortum Eesti and Anne Soojus, Estonian holdings of
Fortum Power and Heat OY energy group of Finland received altogether
approximately 1.6 mln euros during the month. Utilitas Tallinna Elektrijaam, an 85% holding in which was sold by
businessman Kristjan Rahu to the EDIF II infrastructure fund managed by the
Australian investment company First State in November, was paid 1.5 mln euros
under the two items by Elering.
The CHP generating companies Imavere Energia, Helme Energia and Osula Energia of the Graanul
Invest group received altogether 950,000 euros in renewable energy support.
Nelja Energia group
owns the companies VV Tuulepargid,
Aseriaru Tuulepark, Hanila Tuulepargid, Pakri Tuulepargid, Vinni Biogaas
and Oisu Biogaas.
During 2018, Elering
paid out 78.5 mln euros in renewable energy support and 3.5 mln euros in
high-efficiency cogeneration support, of which a third was received by
renewable energy companies of Eesti
Energia.
Enefit Green
received 12.6 mln euros in renewable energy support and its subsidiary, Nelja Energia, was paid 12.7 mln euros.
Along with the 1.5 mln euros in high-efficiency cogeneration support paid to Enefit Green, the Eesti Energia group received altogether 26.8 mln euros in support,
which made up 32.7% of all subsidies paid out in 2018.
When administering renewable energy subsidies, Elering acts as a paying agency,
collecting renewable energy fees from consumers through network companies and
paying this as subsidy to electricity plants producing electricity from
renewable sources.
Last year, renewable energy charge was paid 0.89 cents per
kilowatt-hour, but this year, the fee rose to the same level as in 2017, 17% to
1.04 cents per kilowatt-hour.
Renewable energy support and high-efficiency cogeneration
support are deemed state aid.
- 18.02.2019 UP Invest exiting food retail business
- 18.02.2019 Supervision engineer's selection stalls Ignalina NPP waste repository tender
- 15.02.2019 Unemployment has fallen to almost the same low level as in the economic boom
- 15.02.2019 Zilinskis ir Co to build transformer station in Lithuania's Alytus for EUR 21.6 mln
- 15.02.2019 Крупнейший литовский автоперевозчик пробует сжиженный газ
- 15.02.2019 В Эстонии открылась первая в этом году ледовая трасса
- 15.02.2019 Работодатели: смягчению дефицита рабочих рук в 2018 году в Эстонии помогли гастарбайтеры
- 15.02.2019 Tallinna Sadam построит новый круизный терминал
- 15.02.2019 O'Leary's operator in Lithuania plans movie theatre, restaurant expansion
- 15.02.2019 Estonia: An apartment building with 48 apartments with a class A energy label was completed in Saue