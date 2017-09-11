Energy, Lithuania, Nuclear power plant
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Monday, 18.02.2019, 09:10
Supervision engineer's selection stalls Ignalina NPP waste repository tender
The Ignalina NPP had planned to call the tender for a
contactor of the repository, were radioactive waste would be stored for 300
years, in the fall of 2018 following the selection of the supervision engineer.
But it has so far failed to select one, and Ignalina's head Audrius Kamienas
says the tenders will be separated and the contractor tender will be called
separately without selecting the supervision engineer.
"They (the engineer and repository tenders) cannot be not related, as they are about the same object, but we are
now trying to "unbind" them," Kamienas told.
Nevertheless, he hopes, the supervision engineer will take
part in the selection of the main contractor.
In his words, the repository contractor tender will be
called after all documents are harmonized with the Central Project Management
Agency. Under the plan, the repository's construction would take three years,
and the future contractor would have to be approved by the Lithuanian
government.
The repository would be situated close to the Ignalina NPP
and waste would be taken there until 2038 when the nuclear power plant's
decommissioning is set to be finished.
The repository tender important in terms of national
security, and the future contractor must be approved by the government to avoid
the repetition of a situation when Germany's Nukem won large-value Ignalina NPP
decommissioning tenders and then became a company controlled by
Atomstrojeksport which is part of Russian nuclear energy construction giant
Rosatom.
- 18.02.2019 Elering pays out EUR 7.5 mln in renewable energy subsidy in January
- 15.02.2019 Bank of Lithuania: ADB Compensa Vienna Insurance Group fined
- 15.02.2019 Bank of Lithuania position on virtual assets and initial coin offering reflects changing market realities
- 15.02.2019 Zilinskis ir Co to build transformer station in Lithuania's Alytus for EUR 21.6 mln
- 15.02.2019 Крупнейший литовский автоперевозчик пробует сжиженный газ
- 15.02.2019 O'Leary's operator in Lithuania plans movie theatre, restaurant expansion
- 15.02.2019 UK payments firm Earthport sets up unit in Vilnius
- 15.02.2019 Researchers in economics awarded €10 and €5 thousand from Bank of Lithuania
- 14.02.2019 Elektrum will start selling natural gas to households in Latvia next week