Elektrum will start selling natural gas to households in Latvia next week

Latvenergo energy company will start selling natural gas to households under its Elektrum brand starting next week, said Latvenergo board member Uldis Bariss in an interview with commercial LNT television today.

“Next week we will start selling natural gas to households, and it means that households will have an alternative choice also in the natural gas market,” he said.





Asked why Latvenergo did not enter the natural gas market for households sooner, Bariss said that the open gas market developed gradually. First the company started selling gas to legal entitities and now has about 400 corporate customers.





Speaking about Elektrum advantages, Briss said that it will be additional service and convenient payments. In his words, natural gas price offered by Elektrum will be competitive.





In five years Elektrum plans to win 5-10% of the household market, said Bariss.





Latvenergo Group is the largest pan-Baltic power supply utility operating in electricity and thermal energy generation and trade, natural gas trade, electricity distribution services and lease of transmission system assets. Latvenergo bonds are quoted on the Baltic Bond List of the Nasdaq Riga stock exchange.