Baltic States – CIS, Belarus, Energy, Lithuania
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Thursday, 07.02.2019, 20:22
Espoo: Belarus picked site for Astravyets NPP in violation of convention
He called the decision historic and demonstrating that Lithuania filed a legitimate complaint.
"The decision is maximally favorable to Lithuania. Today, convention countries' agreement confirmed the conclusion that by building the Astravyets nuclear power plant, Belarus violated international agreements and specifically the Espoo Convention, and violated three articles of this convention. So, this is the final decision," Vaiciunas told on the phone from Geneva.
In his words, the decision in fact means that all the companies building the nuclear plant are taking part in a project violating international agreements.
"First of all, the decision is important because it states the violation, and the procedure is in fact finished in this format. But we, Lithuania and EU member states, will be able to use the result of this decision in all other formats," Vaiciunas said.
30 out of 36 countries voted in favor of the conclusions favorable to Lithuania, the minister noted, with all EU member states unanimously voting in favor.
Lithuania submitted a complaint over convention violations during the implementation of the Astravyets environment impact assessment back in 2011 after Belarus failed to provide answers to submitted key questions.
Lithuania has been one of the most vocal critics of the nuclear power plant under construction in Belarus just 50 km away from Vilnius and says the facility is being built unsafely and in violation of international requirements, which Minsk denies.
- 07.02.2019 Swiss Mikron Group to open production facility in Lithuania's Kaunas in summer
- 07.02.2019 Еврокомиссия сократила прогнозы роста ВВП Литвы
- 07.02.2019 Виктор Темирбаев назначен Чрезвычайным и Полномочным Послом Республики Казахстан в Латвийской Республике
- 07.02.2019 Hesburger инвестирует в развитие в Литве 5 млн евро
- 06.02.2019 Vilnius adopts 2019 budget
- 06.02.2019 Белорусская делегация проинформировала о мерах по обеспечению безопасности строящейся АЭС
- 06.02.2019 Elering: испытания ЛЭП в режиме "острова" отложены из-за риска в Калининграде
- 06.02.2019 Мэрия Вильнюса утвердила бюджет 2019 года
- 06.02.2019 Maxima grupe до 2025 года инвестирует в развитие 600 млн. евро
- 06.02.2019 Baltic grids' isolated operation test put off due to risk in Kaliningrad - Estonian TSO