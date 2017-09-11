Energy, Energy Market, EU – Baltic States
Estonia, Latvia postpone power grids' isolated operation test
A test of the Baltic energy system's isolated operation will not take place in June as planned, reported LETA/BNS.
The Estonian and Latvian electricity transmission system operators on Tuesday announced an indefinite postponement of the test.
Elering and AST said in a message to the Nord Pool power exchange that they are postponing the isolated operation test, which is necessary for the Baltic power grids' synchronization with the Continental European network, for an indefinite period of time due to Russia's decision to carry out such a test at an earlier date, in early May.
The Baltic grids' isolated operation test was planned for June 8, with June 29 set as an alternative date.
