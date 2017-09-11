Lithuania's LEG getting ready for KPSP expansion study

Lietuvos Energijos Gamyba (Lithuanian Energy Production, LEG), part of Lithuania's state-run energy group Lietuvos Energija, is getting ready for the assessment of the need for a new hydro aggregate at the Kruonis Pumped Storage Plant, informed LETA/BNS.

The company plans to call a public tender for a socioeconomic analysiinformed s for the installation of the 5th hydro aggregate, with the report expected to be drafted over the course of this year.





"The key goal of the socioeconomic analysis is to answer the question whether the installation of the 5th hydro aggregate will be beneficial. It needs to be done before specific and binding decision regarding the KPSP's expansion," Mindaugas Kveksas, director for finance and administration at LEG, told LETA/BNS.





Under the plan, the 5th hydro aggregate would be considerably more flexible and effective than the existing ones, and it would directly contribute to the regional development of renewable energy since it would allow balancing renewable energy resources in real time in a more flexible way.





"Upon the completion of synchronization with continental Europe, this additional production capacity would play an important role in ensuring energy security for the whole Baltic region," Kveksas said.





Investment into the new aggregate could amount to around 115 million euros but specific figures would be known following the analysis.