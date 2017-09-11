Energy, Lithuania
Lithuania's LEG getting ready for KPSP expansion study
The company plans to call a public tender for a
socioeconomic analysiinformed s for the installation of the 5th hydro
aggregate, with the report expected to be drafted over the course of this year.
"The key goal of the socioeconomic analysis is to
answer the question whether the installation of the 5th hydro aggregate will be
beneficial. It needs to be done before specific and binding decision regarding
the KPSP's expansion," Mindaugas Kveksas, director for finance and
administration at LEG, told LETA/BNS.
Under the plan, the 5th hydro aggregate would be
considerably more flexible and effective than the existing ones, and it would
directly contribute to the regional development of renewable energy since it
would allow balancing renewable energy resources in real time in a more
flexible way.
"Upon the completion of synchronization with continental
Europe, this additional production capacity would play an important role in
ensuring energy security for the whole Baltic region," Kveksas said.
Investment into the new aggregate could amount to around 115
million euros but specific figures would be known following the analysis.
