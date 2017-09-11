Lithuania's Litgas continues to supply LNG to Poland, Estonia

Lithuania's natural gas trade company Litgas continues to supply liquefied natural gas (LNG) to Polish and Estonian companies after signing new contracts for gas deliveries by LNG carriers from Klaipedos Nafta's LNG reloading station, informs LETA/BNS.

Litgas said it signed four contracts – two with Polish and Estonian companies each – in the fall to sell them around 10,000 megawatt-hours (MWh) of gas, or about 40 LNG carriers, by the end of the year.





"In the near future, we expect to sign supply contracts with a few more companies in neighboring markets," Dovydas Palaima, head of the SSLNG Business Development Division at Litgas, said.





Under what was the largest so far contract for LNG supply by land, Litgas and Lietuvos Duju Tiekimas (LDT) supplied around 4,000 cubic meters of LNG to buyers between December 2017 and late February 2018.





This marked the second deal for LNG supply by land. Under the first contract, Litgas and LDT, which has been recently renamed Lietuvos Energijos Tiekimas (LET), sold several hundred cubic meters of LNG to Poland's Duon.





Both Litgas and LET are part of the state-owned energy group Lietuvos Energija.