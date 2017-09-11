Energy, Energy Market, Estonia, EU – Baltic States, Gas, Lithuania
Lithuania's Litgas continues to supply LNG to Poland, Estonia
Litgas said it
signed four contracts – two with Polish and Estonian companies each – in the
fall to sell them around 10,000 megawatt-hours (MWh) of gas, or about 40 LNG
carriers, by the end of the year.
"In the near future, we expect to sign supply contracts with a few
more companies in neighboring markets," Dovydas Palaima, head
of the SSLNG Business Development Division at Litgas, said.
Under what was the largest so far contract for LNG supply by land, Litgas and Lietuvos Duju Tiekimas (LDT) supplied around 4,000 cubic meters of
LNG to buyers between December 2017 and late February 2018.
This marked the second deal for LNG supply by land. Under the first
contract, Litgas and LDT, which has
been recently renamed Lietuvos
Energijos Tiekimas (LET), sold several hundred cubic meters of LNG to
Poland's Duon.
Both Litgas and LET are part of
the state-owned energy group Lietuvos
Energija.
