Energy, Energy Market, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Russia
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Monday, 12.11.2018, 11:40
Lithuania's Inter RAO Lietuva sells more energy but profitability is down
Although
the company's net profit rose from 6.2 mln euros last year, the profitability
rate was down from 4.7 to 4.1%, the company announced its results via the Warsaw Stock Exchange.
"During the reporting period, the INTER RAO Lietuva Group managed to successfully handle risks resulting from a challenging market environment and this year’s unexpected growth of the average electricity prices. The Group sold a larger amount of electricity in the Lithuanian market but produced less electricity at the Vydmantai wind power plant due to worse meteorological conditions namely a lower average wind speed in the region. The INTER RAO Lietuva Group generated a gross profit on sales of 16.4 mln euros in the first 9 months of 2018. EBITDA increased to 12.7 mln euros and the net profit reached 8 mln euros with the margins of 6.5% and 4.1% respectively. In Q3 alone, the Group reached the result of 5.6 mln euros as the net profit. The Group has generated earnings of 0.4 euros per share," Giedrius Balciunas, CEO at INTER RAO Lietuva, was quoted as saying in a statement.
Revenue
rose from 133.3 mln euros a year ago to 195.8 mln euros. Consolidated EBITDA
increased to 12.7 mln euros, from 9.6 mln euros in 2017, and operating profit
reached 10.8 mln euros, compared to 7.7 mln euros last year.
The group
includes Lithuanian, Latvian, Estonian and Polish companies Inter RAO Lietuva, Inter RAO Latvia, Inter RAO
Eesti, IRL Polska and Vydmantai Wind Park.
RAO Nordic, a company owned by Russia's Inter RAO, owns 51% of Inter RAO Lietuva, and 29% belong to
Lithuanian investment company Scaent
Baltic.
- 12.11.2018 Swedbank ввел мгновенные платежи и расширил функциональность мобильного приложения
- 12.11.2018 Банк SEB предоставил 2,7 млн. евро на развитие порта Скулте
- 12.11.2018 Profit of Baltic Horizon Fund grows 31% in Q3 2018
- 12.11.2018 Грузооборот Рижского порта за десять месяцев 2018 года вырос на 6,5%
- 12.11.2018 Revenue of PRFoods down 18.5% on year in October
- 12.11.2018 Грузооборот портов стран Балтии за девять месяцев 2018 года вырос на 3,2%
- 12.11.2018 New information portal to bring business diplomacy to wider circle of Estonian enterprises
- 12.11.2018 В рейтинге лучших вузов Восточной Европы и Центральной Азии Латвийский университет занимает 50 место
- 12.11.2018 Цена продовольственной пшеницы в Латвии в сентябре 2018 года была на 1,9% ниже средней по ЕС
- 12.11.2018 Безработица в Латвии сохранилась на уровне 6,1%