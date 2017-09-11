Energy, Energy Market, EU – Baltic States, Lithuania
Tuesday, 09.10.2018, 16:12
The biggest Lithuanian energy company expands in Poland
Diana Kazakevič.
This important and new position of the Regional manager within Lietuvos Energija will help to develop the
infrastructure managed by the group and will contribute to the implementation
of development plans in the neighbouring countries. When operating in Poland,
the group will develop and grow its commercial activity; besides, competition
on the global scale will be fostered.
“Poland is a large, liquid, and especially perspective market. We have
adopted a strategic decision to appoint a Regional manager upon making up our
minds to activate our activities and reinforce the positions of Lietuvos Energija in Poland. Our
intentions to expand, implement the first investment projects in Poland are one
of the steps ensuring sustainability of the new strategy,” states Darius
Maikštėnas, Chairman of the Board and CEO of Lietuvos Energija.
The new Regional manager Diana Kazakevič will strengthen the positions of Lietuvos Energija group in Central and Eastern Europe. Ms. D. Kazakevič will be supervising development of Lietuvos Energija group activities in Poland, namely development of renewable energy projects, wholesale and retail sale of electricity and gas, coordination of the merger and acquisition of companies and businesses.
Lietuvos Energija group entered Polish energy sector in June, 2017, when Energijos Tiekimas established subsidiary in Poland – Geton Energy. Since the beginning of the current year, the enterprise has been under the management of Marek Musial, previous Director of the Swiss energy giant Alpiq in the Baltic region. Geton Energy has engaged in wholesale electricity activities since last year December.
