Friday, 21.09.2018, 19:13
Eesti Energia to redeem 152 mln euros in bonds soon
The eurobond of 152 mln euros bears a coupon of 4.25% paid out once a
year. The maturity date of the bond is October 2, 2018.
The bonds were issued in March 2012 and the volume of the issue was
raised in January 2014.
In September 2015, Eesti Energia
redeemed a part of the bonds of the issue which initially amounted to 400 mln
euros.
Eesti Energia CFO Andri
Avila has earlier said that Eesti
Energia is planning to redeem the bonds using existing resources. The chief
spokesman for Eesti Energia, Kaarel
Kuusk, told that the company is sticking to that plan.
In addition to the bonds maturing in October, Eesti Energia has two outstanding issues of bonds. The first of
them, amounting to 106.3 mln euros, bears a coupon of 4.5% and matures on November
18, 2020. The second, worth 500 mln euros, bears an interest of 2.384% and
matures on September 22, 2023.
