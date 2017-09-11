Eesti Energia to redeem 152 mln euros in bonds soon

The state-owned Estonian energy group Eesti Energia is set to redeem 152 mln euros' worth of bonds that will mature at the beginning of October, informs LETA/BNS.

The eurobond of 152 mln euros bears a coupon of 4.25% paid out once a year. The maturity date of the bond is October 2, 2018.





The bonds were issued in March 2012 and the volume of the issue was raised in January 2014.

In September 2015, Eesti Energia redeemed a part of the bonds of the issue which initially amounted to 400 mln euros.





Eesti Energia CFO Andri Avila has earlier said that Eesti Energia is planning to redeem the bonds using existing resources. The chief spokesman for Eesti Energia, Kaarel Kuusk, told that the company is sticking to that plan.





In addition to the bonds maturing in October, Eesti Energia has two outstanding issues of bonds. The first of them, amounting to 106.3 mln euros, bears a coupon of 4.5% and matures on November 18, 2020. The second, worth 500 mln euros, bears an interest of 2.384% and matures on September 22, 2023.