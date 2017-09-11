Energy, Energy Market, Estonia, EU – Baltic States, Latvia, Lithuania
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Friday, 21.09.2018, 14:06
Poland's PSE to submit Baltic synchronization application
"I can
confirm that we plan to do this on Friday," Beata Jarosz-Dziekanowska, a spokeswoman for PSE, told.
PSE is a member of the ENTSO-E Regional Group Continental Europe and has the right to submit
the application. Since the Baltic states do not have that right, Lithuania's Litgrid, Latvia's AST and Estonia's Elering
asked Poland's PSE to do that.
Lithuanian
Energy Minister Zygimantas Vaiciunas
says a decision from ENTSO-E is expected in around six months, a very short
period as normally the process takes rather long.
"After
the application is submitted, internal ENTSO-E procedures start, and we want
the catalogue of technical conditions be prepared in the spring of 2019,"
the minister told. "We have a very clear commitment from ENTSO-E to issue
these technical conditions very quickly."
The Baltic
Energy Market Interconnection Plan (BEMIP) High Level Group approved the
technical synchronization scenario in Brussels last Friday.
Lithuania's
Litgrid, Latvia's AST and Estonia's Elering will by October 11, 2018, submit a joint application for
432 mln euros in funding under the Connecting Europe Facility (CEF) for the
first stage of the project.
The total
cost of the project, including additional technical solutions, is estimated at
around 1.4 bln euros. The EU is expected to cover 75% of the cost.
The
synchronization project is expected to be completed in 2025.
