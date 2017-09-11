Baltic TSOs submit application for joining Continental Europe Synchronous Area

The Baltic transmission system operators (TSOs) on Wednesday signed the application for joining the Baltic power grids with the Continental Europe Synchronous Area by 2025, reported LETA/BNS.

"I signed the application of Estonia and other Baltic states today to join the Continental Europe Synchronous Area by 2025. This is a remarkable milestone after almost 10 years of preparations. And still six years to go!" Taavi Veskimagi, CEO of Estonian TSO Elering, said on social media.





The application will be submitted on Wednesday to Poland, through which the synchronization will take place. Poland on Friday of this week should submit an official application to the European Network of Transmission System Operators (ENTSO-E).





Lithuania's Litgrid, Latvia's AST and Estonia's Elering on October 11 will submit an application to the Connecting Europe Facility (CEF) for 432 mln euros in funding for the project's first stage. The total estimated cost of the project is 1.4 bn euros, of which 75% will be covered by the European Union.





The deadline for the completion of the synchronization of the Baltic power grid with the continental European network decided in an agreement signed in June by the Baltic countries, Poland and the European Commission is 2025 and it will be carried out through a 1,000-megawatt alternating current LitPol Link between Lithuania and Poland and a 700-megawatt direct current undersea cable. In order to ensure energy security, other stabilization mechanisms, like synchronization compensators and electricity system stabilizers, will be established.