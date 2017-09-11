Energy, EU – Baltic States, Funds, Lithuania, Nuclear Power, Nuclear power plant
European Parliament's rapporteur proposes EUR 780 mln for Lithuanian N-plant closure
Rebecca Harms, the European Parliament's main rapporteur on
the Ignalina NPP closure funding
issues, made the recommendation in her draft report presented on Monday, the Energy
Ministry said.
Lithuanian
Energy Minister Zygimantas Vaiciunas
said it was good news for Lithuania.
"What
is very important is that there is understanding that the INPP closure project
is a responsibility not only of Lithuania but also of the EU as a whole and
that our efforts to ensure that the closure process is smooth and efficient are
appreciated," he said .
Harms
underlines that the EU should allocate 780 mln euros for the project in the
2020-2027 budget, because the dismantling of both reactors will start during
that period.
She also
says that the current level of co-financing, where the EU provides 86% of
the project costs and the rest is contributed by Lithuania, is optimal and
should remain in place in the future.
