European Parliament's rapporteur proposes EUR 780 mln for Lithuanian N-plant closure

The European Parliament is recommended to approve 780 mln euros in funding for the Ignalina Nuclear Power Plant's decommissioning in the EU's next multiannual financial framework, the amount sought by Lithuania and 230 mln euros more than proposed by the European Commission, informs LETA/BNS.

Rebecca Harms, the European Parliament's main rapporteur on the Ignalina NPP closure funding issues, made the recommendation in her draft report presented on Monday, the Energy Ministry said.





Lithuanian Energy Minister Zygimantas Vaiciunas said it was good news for Lithuania.





"What is very important is that there is understanding that the INPP closure project is a responsibility not only of Lithuania but also of the EU as a whole and that our efforts to ensure that the closure process is smooth and efficient are appreciated," he said .





Harms underlines that the EU should allocate 780 mln euros for the project in the 2020-2027 budget, because the dismantling of both reactors will start during that period.





She also says that the current level of co-financing, where the EU provides 86% of the project costs and the rest is contributed by Lithuania, is optimal and should remain in place in the future.