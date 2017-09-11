Lithuania, Latvia last week registered region's highest electricity price

Lithuania and Latvia last week registered the highest average electricity price in the region, at 63.7 euros per megawatt-hour (MWh), informs LETA/BNS referring to Litgrid.

The average daily price in Lithuania was 5% higher than that in Sweden.





"The price difference was due to changes in the structure of flows, with imports from third countries down and imports from Latvia up, and changes in local generation, with wind power production remaining low at 930 MW per day on average and generation by cheaper hydro power plants decreasing," the Lithuanian power transmission system operator said.





The average price in the Nord Pool system rose by 2% on September 3 through 9 to 58.39 euros per MWh. The average price increased by around 3.6% in Lithuania and by 3.2% in Latvia.





The total power generation in the Baltics fell by 3% to last week, with locally generated power covering 77% of the three countries' needs.





Lithuania last week imported 82% of its electricity, up by 7% week-on-week.