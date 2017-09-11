Energy, Energy Market, EU – Baltic States, Latvia, Lithuania
Lithuania, Latvia last week registered region's highest electricity price
The average daily price in Lithuania was 5% higher than that in Sweden.
"The price difference was due to changes in the structure of flows,
with imports from third countries down and imports from Latvia up, and changes
in local generation, with wind power production remaining low at 930 MW per day
on average and generation by cheaper hydro power plants decreasing," the
Lithuanian power transmission system operator said.
The average price in the Nord Pool
system rose by 2% on September 3 through 9 to 58.39 euros per MWh. The average
price increased by around 3.6% in Lithuania and by 3.2% in Latvia.
The total power generation in the Baltics fell by 3% to last week, with
locally generated power covering 77% of the three countries' needs.
Lithuania last week imported 82% of its electricity, up by 7%
week-on-week.
