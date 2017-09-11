Energy, Energy Market, EU – Baltic States, Lithuania
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Friday, 07.09.2018, 18:08
Lithuania's electricity price hits 3-year high - Energijos Tiekimas
The price of electricity in Nord Pool's Lithuanian bidding
area jumped by 8 % in August from July to 59.03 euros per megawatt-hour
(MWh). The last time a similar average monthly price was recorded was in
2015.
"Electricity imported from Sweden is normally among the
cheapest in the region, and the country's limited exports are driving the
average price in Lithuania up," Diana
Kazakevic, the electricity trade and supply company's business development
director, said.
"The flow of electricity from Sweden stopped after
repairs on the NordBalt link started on August 16, which led to a two-fold
increase in usually more expensive electricity imports from third
countries," Kazakevic said.
An increase in domestic power generation in Lithuania has
recently kept electricity prices from rising even more sharply,
she added.
The NordBalt repairs are scheduled to continue until October
28.
Y-o-y, Lithuania's average electricity price surged by 58% in August.
