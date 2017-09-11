Banks, Energy, Financial Services, Gas Market , Latvia
OP Corporate Bank allots additional financing of EUR 20 mln to Latvijas Gaze
Latvian branch of Finland's OP Corporate Bank Plc has extended cooperation with the joint-stock natural gas utility Latvijas Gaze by increasing its credit line for the company by EUR 20 mln, OP Corporate Bank Plc branch's representatives told LETA.
"Since launching operations ten years ago, the Latvian
branch of OP Corporate Bank Plc has
been playing an important role in the long-term development of the region's
businesses. We are pleased that over these years, we have developed steady and
lasting cooperation with Latvijas Gaze,
a very important company to the Latvian economy," said Elmars Priksans, head of the Latvian
branch of OP Corporate Bank Plc.
The increased credit line will help improve Latvijas Gaze's
financial capacity and flexibility, and enable the company to take active part
in natural gas trade.
In 2017, Latvijas Gaze posted EUR 281.571 mln in turnover
and EUR 24.217 mln in profit.
