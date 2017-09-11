Energy, Energy Market, EU – Baltic States, Lithuania, Mergers and take-overs
Thursday, 30.08.2018, 19:20
Lithuania's state energy group Lietuvos Energija eyes 2 unnamed firms in Poland
"The company's strategy envisages that the group will own 400 MW of
green generation in the Baltic states and Poland by 2020. We are open to all
offers and we are interested in various opportunities, but for the moment, we
cannot speak about concrete deals," Lietuvos
Energija spokesman Arturas Ketlerius told.
The business consulting and audit firm Ernst & Young Baltic has won a 77,400-euro contract from Lietuvos Energija to perform a valuation
of two companies in Poland by August 27, 2019.
Lietuvos Energija CEO Darius
Maikstenas told in July that the group's planned investments in renewable
energy could be related both to the implementation of new wind or solar power
projects and to the acquisition of existing farms.
"Talks on possible acquisitions are taking place all the time. There
are many of these across the region, the Baltic states and Poland. We plan that
there will be deals this year," he said.
Lietuvos Energija has
officially confirmed that it wants to buy 100% stakes in Vejo Vatas and Vejo Gusis from Lithuania's Stemma Group, saying that the deal will make it the second-biggest
wind energy producer in the Baltics with a 9% market share.
The group has in recent years acquired Eurakras, a company that owns wind farms in Lithuania, and
Estonia's Tuulueenergia for 32 mln
euros.
