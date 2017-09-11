Baltic, Energy, EU – Baltic States, Gas, Gas Market
Wednesday, 22.08.2018, 19:10
Latvia and Estonia affirm interest in Baltic-Finnish joint gas market
Members of the governments welcomed the progress made on the
subject by the gas network operating companies and prepared a joint memorandum
defining clearly the principles for uniting the national gas markets. It was
emphasized that the memorandum with the network operators should be concluded
already in the coming few months, as this is necessary for the implementation
of legislative changes, spokespeople for the Estonian Ministry of Economic
Affairs and Communications said.
The prime ministers of the Baltic countries signed an
agreement on the establishment of a joint market for natural gas
in December 2016. The agreement called for the formation of a group for
the coordination of the common regional gas market consisting of the relevant
ministries, market regulators and gas infrastructure operators. The aim is to
set forth a common set of rules concerning the gas market.
The joint Baltic gas market is expected to be functional in
2020 and it will be joined by Finland at a later point.
In June the energy market regulators of the Baltic countries
and Finland agreed to enact transitional gas transmission tariffs from next
year with the aim of reducing trade barriers. The same transmission tariffs
will be introduced at the entry points to the Baltic countries and taxation of
the supply of gas among the Baltic countries will be abolished.
