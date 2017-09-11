Energy, Gas, Gas Market , Lithuania, USA
Experts welcome European efforts to attract LNG from United States
Former-Lithuanian
Energy Minister Jaroslav Neverovic
welcomes the EC initiative to hold negotiations with American partners.
"I
believe chances are good to create those conditions for Europe to buy gas from
America easier, without any restrictions, and also to facilitate gas exports
for Americans. I think it's good for obvious energy security and also
commercial reasons, including price pressure and lowering the ceiling for
Russian gas," Neverovic told.
Viktorija Ditmonaite, head of wholesale at Litgas, says the European Union and the
United States as well as LNG exporters and importers have said many times
already that commercial decisions on the purchase of LNG are made by companies
themselves and governments can only help by lifting international trade
barriers, formalities etc.
"So
they are most likely to focus on this area because neither the United States,
nor the EU countries regulate commercial conditions. They will probably speak
about additional permits which US exporters who want to export LNG to Europe
still need. It would get things moving and reduce burden for the developers of
new US LNG plant projects," Ditmonaite told.
Meanwhile
energy experts Romas Svedas says
it's difficult to evaluate the contents of this visit but, he says, it's
probably more of a political signal than an attempt to negotiate technical
details.
"I
would say it's more of a political and not technical visit. (…) This envoys'
visit to America, I would say they are sending more of a political signal that
cooperation is being strengthened and that Europe is open and has huge
capabilities, including our Klaipeda terminal. (…) I would call this visit a
positive thing," Svedas, a lecture at the Institute of International Relations
and Political Science at Vilnius University, said.
In his
words, differences in technical standards or their adaption should not be a key
obstacle for EU-US trade. What is more important is the price.
"The
price is the key leverage in trade, and if America is able to compete on the
LNG market in Europe, so that will be the key and defining factor. Our terminal
received American shipments last year. Yes, that's possible, and America showed
that the price is competitive and that it's capable of competing here in
Europe," Svedas said.
Ditmonaite
also echoed his view that the price of American LNG is the key thing for it to
enter the European market.
"Everything
that makes the way for American LNG to Europe easier applies to Lithuania as
well. Lietuvos Duju Tiekimas (Lithuanian Gas
Supply) imported two American LNG shipments last year, contacts with
American LNG exporters are being constantly maintained and new ones are being
made. But the key thing is the price as LNG from the United States and other
countries have to compete with Russian gas in the Baltic states, supplied via
pipelines," Ditmonaite explained.
Svedas also
paid attention to the fact that the United States' position on the exports of
its gas changed with the arrival of a new administration. Although the country
produces shale gas for quite some time, the previous administration, led by
Barack Obama, restricted exports of American gas, and the country's weight on
the global gas market is now fairly low. Incumbent American President Donald
Trump wants to increase the country's trade balance for its benefit.
"He
wants to go into the world and, first of all, do it with natural gas. (…) Now a
huge fight on the LNG market will take place and America is in a hurry to enter
this market," Svedas said.
Europe has
imported 474 mln cubic meters (five shipments) of American LNG this year, which
made 2.7% of America's whole LNG exports. Last year, Europe received 2.106 bln
cubic meters, or 11.3% of America's whole LNG exports.
