Lithuanian-Swedish power cable NordBalt to be shut down for repairs

The Lithuanian-Swedish submarine power cable NordBalt will be shut down on Thursday for two and a half months for planned repairs involving the replacement of onshore cable joints which have caused frequent failures, reports LETA/BNS.

Launched in February 2016, the 700MW power interconnection will undergo repairs from Aug. 16 until Oct. 28 and will be inaccessible to the market. Under the plan, 22 cable joints will be replaced on the Lithuanian side and 98 in Sweden.





Figures from Lithuanian power transmission system operator Litgrid show that 31 failures have been registered since the launch of NordBalt, including 12 incidents linked to cable joints

Litgrid says the cable's stable operation will determine long-term price stability on the market and lower power transmission risks.





Experts say it's hard to estimate the repairs' effect on power prices, adding that many other factors, including weather conditions, might also determine price changes.