Thursday, 16.08.2018
Lithuanian-Swedish power cable NordBalt to be shut down for repairs
The Lithuanian-Swedish submarine power cable NordBalt will be shut down on Thursday for two and a half months for planned repairs involving the replacement of onshore cable joints which have caused frequent failures, reports LETA/BNS.
Launched in February 2016, the 700MW power interconnection
will undergo repairs from Aug. 16 until Oct. 28 and will be inaccessible to the
market. Under the plan, 22 cable joints will be replaced on the Lithuanian side
and 98 in Sweden.
Figures from Lithuanian power transmission system operator
Litgrid show that 31 failures have been registered since the launch of
NordBalt, including 12 incidents linked to cable joints
Litgrid says the cable's stable operation will determine
long-term price stability on the market and lower power transmission risks.
Experts say it's hard to estimate the repairs' effect on
power prices, adding that many other factors, including weather conditions,
might also determine price changes.
