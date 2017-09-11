Energy, Energy Market, Lithuania, Markets and Companies
Monday, 13.08.2018, 16:29
Wind energy brings electricity price down in Lithuania – Litgrid
BC, Vilniaus, 13.08.2018.
The price of electricity remains fairly high in Lithuania, despite dropping 7% on average last week as the production of wind energy nearly doubles in the Nordic countries, Lithuania, Latvia and Poland, informs LETA referring to the power transmission operator Litgrid.
The price of electricity stood at 56.88 euros per MWh in the Nord Pool's Lithuanian bidding area on
August 6-12. It was the same in Latvia, dropping 7%, and was down 11% to 52.79
euros.
The electricity price went down 5% to 49.76 euros in the Nord Pool system.
Lithuania imported 76% of consumed power last week, down 5%, with the
majority (48%) coming from third countries, 37% from Sweden, 11% from Latvia
and 4% from Poland.
