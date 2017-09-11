Energy, Lithuania, Nuclear Power
Lithuania's Ignalina NPP calls tender for waste repository's technical supervision
Lithuania's Ignalina Nuclear Power Plant has called a tender for the procurement of Near Surface Repository for Low and Intermediate Level Short-Lived Radioactive Waste (project B25) technical supervision and FIDIC engineer services as the nuclear facility is getting ready for the launch of a multimln tender for the repository construction in the fall, informed LETA/BNS.
The latest tender was called on Aug. 3 and bids are accepted
until Sep. 12, Ignalina NPP said.
The Ministry of Energy said earlier the repository
construction tender would be called in October for the facility to be built by
2023.
The repository has been designed by for 10.5 mln euros a
consortium, led by Specialus Montazas-NTP and involving the French national
radioactive waste management agency, ANDRA, and the Lithuanian Energy
Institute.
Based on the Ministry of Energy's estimates, the project
will cost around 100 mln euros and will be financed from EU funds.
