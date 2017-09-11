Lithuania's Ignalina NPP calls tender for waste repository's technical supervision

Lithuania's Ignalina Nuclear Power Plant has called a tender for the procurement of Near Surface Repository for Low and Intermediate Level Short-Lived Radioactive Waste (project B25) technical supervision and FIDIC engineer services as the nuclear facility is getting ready for the launch of a multimln tender for the repository construction in the fall, informed LETA/BNS.

The latest tender was called on Aug. 3 and bids are accepted until Sep. 12, Ignalina NPP said.

The Ministry of Energy said earlier the repository construction tender would be called in October for the facility to be built by 2023.





The repository has been designed by for 10.5 mln euros a consortium, led by Specialus Montazas-NTP and involving the French national radioactive waste management agency, ANDRA, and the Lithuanian Energy Institute.





Based on the Ministry of Energy's estimates, the project will cost around 100 mln euros and will be financed from EU funds.