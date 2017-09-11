Energy, EU – Baltic States, Gas, Gas Market , Lithuania, Port
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Thursday, 09.08.2018, 11:17
Decision on LNG terminal due by end of year - Lithuanian energmin
Lithuania is likely to buy the FSRU Independence, an LNG carrier serving as a floating LNG storage and regasification unit, as international consultants recommend.
According to the minister, the terminal's operator, Klaipedos Nafta, has in essence finished the additional analysis on which option – acquisition or lease – is most beneficial for the country.
"Klaipedos Nafta was asked to provide the assessment of the optimal model, to once again evaluate the consultants' assessment and also look at all risks and possibilities from their perspective. That assessment is in essence finished and we plan decisions at the infrastructure commission by the end of August. And then the whole work will move to the government," Vaiciunas told.
In his words, the final decision on the LNG terminal is expected by the end of this year.
Vaiciunas also reminded that international consultants recommend buying the ship out as it would be a more cost-effective solution then a long-term lease.
"The advantage of the acquisition was stressed very much, that this scenario is more flexible in terms of the formation of the gas market. If gas demand goes down, so the buying scenario allows using the ship in a more flexible way. This is what the consultants said and we just repeat their arguments," Vaiciunas told.
Poyry Management Consulting presented a study in April, stating that it would be most beneficial for Lithuania to buy the LNG storage vessel, and the decision to extend the lease agreement for another 20 years would be less beneficial.
Vaiciunas told earlier that the government had already made up its mind to buy the ship, using loans and EU funds. Meanwhile, Klaipedos Nafta CEO Mindaugas Jusius told a the company would take bank loans.
Lithuania is looking for ways to cut the terminal's maintenance costs as gas consumption is decreasing in the county and the burden of maintaining the LNG terminal is going up. This year, the costs will stand at around 86 mln euros.
- 09.08.2018 Lithuanian fisherman will be able to fish in Morocco next year
- 09.08.2018 Estonian Merko to build school in Vilnius for EUR 4 mln
- 08.08.2018 Кучинскис попросит прокуратуру дать оценку противозаконной выдаче разрешений на КОЗ 10 станциям
- 08.08.2018 PM Kucinskis to ask prosecutor's office to look into unlawful issue of MPC licenses
- 08.08.2018 Klaipedos Smelte plans EUR 50 mln investment program
- 08.08.2018 Unemployment in Lithuania down to 8.2%
- 08.08.2018 57 new charging stations for electric cars to be installed in Lithuania
- 08.08.2018 Klaipedos Smelte планирует инвестиции в размере 50 млн. евро
- 08.08.2018 Латвийские ГЭС за полгода произвели на 11,8% меньше электроэнергии, чем годом ранее
- 08.08.2018 Olympic Entertainment Group проведет внеочередное общее собрание акционеров для объединения с Odyssey Europe