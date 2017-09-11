Energy, Energy Market, Latvia
Power generation at Latvian hydro power plants down 11.8% year-on-year in H1
During the first six months of 2018, power generation at Latvian hydro power plants dropped 11.8% from the same period a year ago, according to the information from the Central Statistical Bureau.
In the first six months of this year, the hydro power plants in Latvia
generated 2.017 bln kWh of electric power in contrast to 2.287 bln kWh
generated in January-June 2017.
Combined heat-and-power (cogeneration) plants generated 1.902 bln kWh of
electric power, up 12.2% from the first six months of 2017 when they generated
1.695 bln kWh of electricity.
Wind farms generated 58 mln kW of electricity in the first six months of
2018, down 20.5% from the same period last year when the wind farms generated
73 mln kWh of power.
In 2017, hydro power plants in Latvia generated 4.368 bln kWh of electric
power, cogeneration plants produced 2.968 bln kWh and wind farms 153 mln kWh.
