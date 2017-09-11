Energy, Energy Market, Latvia, Markets and Companies
Thursday, 26.07.2018, 16:35
Latvian Economics Ministry annuls MPC licenses of two more cogeneration power plants
The licenses that had allowed the companies to sell electric power as
green energy for increased prices have been revoked after it was found that the
two cogeneration plants had missed the deadline for starting power generation
in line with legislative requirements.
The Economics Ministry indicated that the producers can still sell
thermal and electric power for free market prices.
According to information available at Firmas.lv, the two aforementioned
companies belong to Nilex Grupa.
Energy Solutions-Aloja, registered in 2011, has a share capital of EUR 32,575. The company did not engage in commercial operations in 2017 and closed the year with a loss of EUR 2,903. Energy Solutions, also registered in 2011, closed 2017 with EUR 4,987 in turnover and a loss of EUR 3,309.
The Economics Ministry has so far revoked licenses of 25 power plants to
prevent the total MPC costs from growing by an estimated EUR 368 mln over the
next decade.
In December 2017, licenses were annulled for three companies – Elektro Ridzene, Energo Fortis and E Strenci.
