Energy, Lithuania, Nuclear power plant
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Wednesday, 18.07.2018, 15:45
Lithuania seeks EU funding for dismantling of Ignalina reactors – energy minister
The Commission, meanwhile, tables its proposal only for the next
financial perspective, which will end in 2027, the minister said.
"Speaking about figures, what's important is that we have a good
starting position, a separate budget line. Our main position is that we
need to secure the necessary funding before the start of the dismantling of the
reactors," Vaiciunas said at a news conference.
"The designing and dismantling will take place between 2023 and 2033 and the peak of the work will coincide with the turn of two EU financial perspectives," he said. "That's why we say that we need to secure all the necessary funding, because once the dismantling of the reactors starts, the work can't be stopped. It has to be completed. Based on this principle, we are seeking higher funding."
The EU's executive body has proposed to allocate 552 mln euros for the
Ignalina decommissioning in 2021 through 2027, well below the 780 mln euros
sought by the Lithuanian government.
Also, the Commission's proposal sets a ceiling of 80% for EU
co-financing in the 2021-2027 budget, with the rest to be contributed by
Lithuania and international donors. Lithuania's co-financing share in the
current budget is 14%.
Rebecca
Harms, the European Parliament's rapporteur on the Ignalina NNP
decommissioning, said that other EU member states should contribute more to the
plant's closure.
"We should not forget that the EU decided that Lithuania should
close this plant. The burden should also be taken by those countries who are
big players in nuclear energy and who are profiting from closing the plant in
Ignalina. I doubt about 20% of the EC proposal," she said at the news
conference.
Vaiciunas said that Lithuania has sufficient arguments in favor of
keeping its commitment at 14%.
The EU has already allocated around 1.3 bln euros for the Ignalina plant
decommissioning since 2007.
In line with its EU accession commitments, Lithuania shut down the first
unit of the Soviet-era facility, which was considered unsafe by the West, in
late 2004 and closed the second unit at the end of 2009. It may take until 2038
to fully decommission the facility.
- 18.07.2018 Lithuania's Amber Grid calls GIPL pipe tender
- 18.07.2018 Amber Grid объявила конкурс на закупку стальных труб для газопровода GIPL
- 18.07.2018 Payment institution licence issued to Nayax Europe, UAB and UAB SHIFT Financial Services LT
- 18.07.2018 Литовские железнодорожники получат "железный глаз"
- 18.07.2018 Глава КНБО обещает осенью слушания по энергетике в сейме Литвы
- 18.07.2018 В Палдиски могут построить хранилище окончательного складирования ядерных отходов
- 18.07.2018 Доходы Lietuvos gelezinkeliai в 2018 году выросли до 222 млн. евро
- 18.07.2018 Lithuanian finmin estimates 0.6% GDP surplus in 2019
- 18.07.2018 Lithuanian PM drops out of presidential ratings' top three
- 17.07.2018 Lithuanian new car sales up 24.6% in 2018