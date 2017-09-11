Construction, Energy, Estonia
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Wednesday, 18.07.2018, 15:45
Merko Infra to expand Harku substation with EUR 1 mln
The Harku substation will be complemented with an additional
reactor and a new 330 kV line cell will be built,while the contract value is
approximately 1.05 mln euros, plus value added tax.
The construction will start in July 2018 and the works are
scheduled to be completed in September 2019. The works will be conducted as a
"turnkey" project.
AS Merko Infra's
main activities include building external networks of water, sewerage and gas
pipelines, installing sewerage pump rooms and constructing and renovating storm
water systems. Additionally, the company is engaged in designing, setting up
and building medium and high-voltage substations and electrical lines.
The AS Merko Ehitus
group consists of Estonian construction company AS Merko Ehitus Eesti, the Latvian-market-oriented SIA Merks, UAB Merko Statyba that is
operating on the Lithuanian market, Peritus
Entreprenor AS construction company in Norway and the real estate
development business unit along with real estate holding companies. As at the
end of 2017, the group employed 757 people, the company's revenue was 317.6 mln
euros and profit totaled 6.1 mln euros in 2017.
- 25.07.2018 Estonia continued to be active in foreign trade in May
- 18.07.2018 Lithuania's Amber Grid calls GIPL pipe tender
- 18.07.2018 Страны Балтии получат от Еврокомиссии 110 млн. евро на строительство Rail Baltic
- 18.07.2018 Amber Grid объявила конкурс на закупку стальных труб для газопровода GIPL
- 18.07.2018 Google Street View cars to be back on Estonian roads
- 18.07.2018 Глава КНБО обещает осенью слушания по энергетике в сейме Литвы
- 18.07.2018 В Палдиски могут построить хранилище окончательного складирования ядерных отходов
- 18.07.2018 Погранохрана продолжает конфискацию антирадаров на границе с Россией
- 18.07.2018 Coop to bring e-store food lockers to market in Tallinn in next few mos
- 18.07.2018 Estonian border guards removing anti-radar equipment from cars arriving from Russia