Merko Infra to expand Harku substation with EUR 1 mln

AS Merko Infra, a subsidiary of the listed Estonian construction group AS Merko Ehitus, and transmission system operator Elering AS on Thursday entered into a contract for the extension of the 330-kilovolt Harku substation, informed Merko the stock exchange.

The Harku substation will be complemented with an additional reactor and a new 330 kV line cell will be built,while the contract value is approximately 1.05 mln euros, plus value added tax.





The construction will start in July 2018 and the works are scheduled to be completed in September 2019. The works will be conducted as a "turnkey" project.





AS Merko Infra's main activities include building external networks of water, sewerage and gas pipelines, installing sewerage pump rooms and constructing and renovating storm water systems. Additionally, the company is engaged in designing, setting up and building medium and high-voltage substations and electrical lines.





The AS Merko Ehitus group consists of Estonian construction company AS Merko Ehitus Eesti, the Latvian-market-oriented SIA Merks, UAB Merko Statyba that is operating on the Lithuanian market, Peritus Entreprenor AS construction company in Norway and the real estate development business unit along with real estate holding companies. As at the end of 2017, the group employed 757 people, the company's revenue was 317.6 mln euros and profit totaled 6.1 mln euros in 2017.