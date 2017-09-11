Baltic States – CIS, Construction, Energy, EU – Baltic States, Gas
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Tuesday, 15.05.2018, 14:40
Nord Stream 2 starts offshore preparatory works in Germany
"We ask all users of the Bay of Greifswald to inform themselves in advance via the official notice to mariners in the interest of their own safety," said Georg Nowack, Construction Manager at Nord Stream 2 AG. "We have published an information flyer which is available from marinas, the coast guard and on our website."
All ongoing works are being carried out based on the planning approval for the construction and operation of the Nord Stream 2 Pipeline in German territorial waters and at the landfall facilities, which was issued by the Stralsund Mining Authority on 31 January 2018.
Contrary to NABU's claims, this approval is the result of a flawless planning and consultation process which already started in April 2017 and has shown that the pipeline:
- is needed to cover a part of Europe's future natural gas supply gap;
- will contribute to increasing security of supply and competition in the EU gas market;
- is the most efficient way, both economically and ecologically, to transport gas from the world's largest reserves to consumers in Germany and Central Europe;
- can be built in an environmentally friendly way, with impacts being only local and temporary;
- can help achieve climate goals, as gas-fired power generation only emits half as much CO2 as coal-fired power generation.
- In addition to Germany, Finland has also granted all the necessary permits for construction and operation. Offshore preparatory works have also started in Finland.
- The national permitting procedures in the other three countries along the route – Russia, Sweden and Denmark – are proceeding as planned. Further permits are expected to be issued in the coming months. Accordingly, scheduled construction works are to be implemented in 2018 as planned.
- 15.05.2018 Number of tourists hosted at Latvian hotels rose by 15.3% in Q1
- 15.05.2018 In Q1, the volume of construction work carried out in Lithuania amounted to EUR 448.4 mln
- 15.05.2018 BNS Special: Lithuanian farmers offered 80% of EU average payments in 2027
- 15.05.2018 Latvia’s Conexus Baltic Grid meets certification requirements only partly
- 15.05.2018 Rainis and Aspazija Museum gets special commendation from European Museum of the Year Award 2018
- 15.05.2018 Объем строительства в Литве увеличился на 19%
- 15.05.2018 Объем строительной продукции в Латвии в первом квартале вырос на 35,7%
- 15.05.2018 AS Betoneks понес убытки на сумму в 815 000 евро
- 15.05.2018 President: Switzerland is Latvia’s close friend and partner
- 15.05.2018 Daugava Stadium in Riga to open at end-May after reconstruction