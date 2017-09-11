Nord Stream 2 starts offshore preparatory works in Germany

Nord Stream 2 AG today started the offshore preparatory works for the subsequent pipelaying in the Bay of Greifswald. Five dredgers are now working on the trench for the two pipeline strings, informed BC Nord Stream’s press service.

"We ask all users of the Bay of Greifswald to inform themselves in advance via the official notice to mariners in the interest of their own safety," said Georg Nowack, Construction Manager at Nord Stream 2 AG. "We have published an information flyer which is available from marinas, the coast guard and on our website."





All ongoing works are being carried out based on the planning approval for the construction and operation of the Nord Stream 2 Pipeline in German territorial waters and at the landfall facilities, which was issued by the Stralsund Mining Authority on 31 January 2018.





Contrary to NABU's claims, this approval is the result of a flawless planning and consultation process which already started in April 2017 and has shown that the pipeline:



