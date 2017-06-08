Lithuanian EnMin off to Ukraine to discuss Nord Stream 2 project

Lithuania's Energy Minister Zygimantas Vaiciunas is leaving for Ukraine on Thursday to meet with Ukrainian officials and discuss the gas pipeline project Nord Stream 2 and possible cooperation in the decommissioning of nuclear power plants, informs LETA/BNS.

"The visit will address the most important mutual energy cooperation issues that have been laid down in the cooperation memorandum signed last December. (…) The minister and Ukrainian officials will discuss the problems in connection to the plans of building the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline on the bottom of the Baltic Sea," Aurelija Vernickaite, the minister's spokeswoman, told BNS.





In her words, presentation of model of operation of the Baltpool biofuel market, which is operating in Lithuania and Latvia, will be one of the key issues on the agenda.





Vaiciunas told BNS last December that Lithuania could advise Ukraine on decommissioning of its nuclear power factories.