Energy, Energy Market, Estonia
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Thursday, 08.03.2018, 22:48
Nelja Energia ascribes difference between audited, unaudited result to amortization
"Based on the results of the asset value test and in
accordance with international rules for financial accounting, we had to
amortize in the course of the audit goodwill arising from the merger of Freenergy AS and Vardar Eurus AS," board member Kalle Kiigske said commenting on the difference.
The net profit of the Baltic renewable energy company AS
Nelja Energia rose 21.8% year over year to 10.7 mln euros in 2017, it appears
from audited figures released on Tuesday.
According to unaudited results published in February,
the company's profit in 2017 was 7.5 mln euros, 10.7% smaller than in 2016.
The company's revenue in 2017 totaled 69.1 mln euros,
representing a 49% increase over 46.7 mln euros in 2016.
Goodwill decreased by 5.6 mln euros. Without the latter net
profit would have been 16.3 mln euros, 75% bigger than the year before.
Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization
(EBITDA) grew 23.7% to 45.2 mln euros and pretax profit (EBIT) was up 18.1% at
22.5 mln euros.
According to unaudited figures, revenue grew 40% to 69.9 mln
euros and net profit dropped 10.7 % to 7.5 mln euros as a result of asset
writedowns.
Wind farms of Nelja
Energia produced 761 gigawatt-hours of electric power in 2017, 23.7% more
than in 2016.
Vardar AS, which
through its subsidiary Vardar Eurus AS
holds 77% of the shares in Nelja Energia,
announced in January that it is considering exiting the Baltic market and
selling its shares in the wind power developer Nelja Energia. Vardar said it has initiated a process to survey the
interest for a sale of up to 100% of the shares in Nelja Energia.
Vardar AS is a
Norwegian energy company devoted to investments in renewable energy production
in the Nordic countries and the Baltics. Vardar
Eurus is a company registered in Norway of which 90% belongs to Vardar AS and 10% to the Nordic energy
investment fund NEFCO.
- 08.03.2018 Some 2,000 cars in line to enter Estonia in Ivangorod
- 08.03.2018 Australia to open its first pop-up embassy in Tallinn
- 08.03.2018 Минфин Эстонии подозревает концерн Hkscan в уклонении от налогов
- 08.03.2018 В Ивангороде въезда в Эстонию ждали около 2000 автомобилей
- 08.03.2018 Hansapost и Hobby Hall объединились
- 08.03.2018 Минфин: инфляция в Эстонии замедлилась
- 08.03.2018 Структурный дефицит госбюджета Эстонии вырастет в этом году до 1,5 % ВВП
- 08.03.2018 Over 2,000 service provider cards issued to drivers in Estonia since November
- 08.03.2018 Economic growth enables Estonia to implement social reforms
- 08.03.2018 Estonian banks boast highest capitalization levels in EU