Electricity prices in Baltic, Nordic region remain high amid cold snap

Electricity prices in the Baltic and Nordic countries remained high last week as the cold snap continued to grip the region, Lithuania's power transmission system operator Litgrid said LETA/BNS on Monday.

The average weekly price in the Nord Pool system rose by 8.5% to 48.7 euros per megawatt-hour (MWh).





The price of electricity in Nord Pool's Lithuanian bidding area averaged 60.3 euros per MWh on Feb. 26-Mar. 4, a rise of 28% w-o-w.





According to Litgrid, the situation in the electricity system was aggravated by extremely high consumption in the Nordic countries and a power generation shortage in Finland and Estonia, where around 1.8 gigawatt-hours of capacity was unavailable due to maintenance.





Lithuania last week imported 74% of its electricity, with 29% of imports coming from Sweden, 6% from Latvia, Estonia and Finland, and 65% from third countries.