Monday, 05.03.2018, 20:50
Lithuania's LDT to sell this year's 1st LNG shipment to Shell
Paulius Jakutavicius
of LDT confirmed that Shell's bunker
vessel Coral Methane should arrive at the Lithuanian port of Klaipeda on Monday
to be filled with around 7,000 cubic meters of LNG from the LNG vessel Independence.
In his words, the gas should be transferred by the middle of
the week, with its destination unspecified.
Jakutavicius said the LNG shipment for Shell would come from
the LNG that was not sold by LDT last year.
In 2017, LDT purchased gas via the Klaipeda LNG terminal
from US companies Cheniere Marketing
International and Koch Supply &
Trading, as well as Spain's Gas
Natural Fenosa. The company has not yet concluded new LNG contracts this
year.
LDT last year sold Shell a total of two LNG shipments of
6,000 cubic meters each and a test shipment of 1,000 cubic meters.
