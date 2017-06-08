Lithuania's LDT to sell this year's 1st LNG shipment to Shell

Lietuvos Duju Tiekimas (Lithuanian Gas Supply, LDT), the gas trading arm of the state-run energy holding Lietuvos Energija, will sell this year's first shipment of liquefied natural gas (LNG) to one of the biggest gas trading companies worldwide, Shell of the Netherlands, reports LETA/BNS.

Paulius Jakutavicius of LDT confirmed that Shell's bunker vessel Coral Methane should arrive at the Lithuanian port of Klaipeda on Monday to be filled with around 7,000 cubic meters of LNG from the LNG vessel Independence.





In his words, the gas should be transferred by the middle of the week, with its destination unspecified.





Jakutavicius said the LNG shipment for Shell would come from the LNG that was not sold by LDT last year.





In 2017, LDT purchased gas via the Klaipeda LNG terminal from US companies Cheniere Marketing International and Koch Supply & Trading, as well as Spain's Gas Natural Fenosa. The company has not yet concluded new LNG contracts this year.

LDT last year sold Shell a total of two LNG shipments of 6,000 cubic meters each and a test shipment of 1,000 cubic meters.