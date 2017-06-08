Natgas sales of Eesti Gaas down 7.6% in January y-o-y

The Estonian natural gas and electricity seller Eesti Gaas sold 62.3 million cubic meters of gas in January 2018, which is 7.6% less than in the same month last year, informs LETA/BNS.

"AS Eesti Gaas sold 62.3 million cubic meters of gas in January of this year. The average air temperature in Estonia in January 2018 was -1.5 degrees Celsius, which according to the Estonian Weather Service was 2 degrees higher than the multiannual average. Last year, the average air temperature was slightly lower, that is -1.8 degrees Celsius, and the sales of natural gas by Eesti Gaas then totaled 67.4 million cubic meters," Kersti Tumm, head of communications and marketing at Eesti Gaas, told BNS.

Consumption of compressed gas in transport continues to increase. Altogether 700,0000 cubic meters of compressed gas was consumed in transport in the first month of this year, while consumption totaled 400,000 cubic meters in the same period last year.

Electricity sales by Eesti Gaas totaled 7.7 gigawatt-hours in January 2018, while electricity sales in January 2017 amounted to 3.9 gigawatt-hours.

The company's number of electricity customers has more than doubled compared to the year before.

Eesti Gaas sold 440 million cubic meters of gas in 2017, which is 10% less than the year before, while compressed natural gas sales grew 44%.

Eesti Gaas is a seller of natural gas and electricity. The group consists of AS EG Ehitus, designer and builder of gas networks and facilities, and AS Gaasivorgud, provider of the distribution service. Eesti Gaas employs more than 200 people, the company has 1,600 corporate customers and 42,000 private customers. The company is owned by Infortar.

Eesti Gaas has eight compressed gas stations across Estonia -- four in Tallinn, two in Parnu and one each in Tartu and Narva.