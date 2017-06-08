Estonia's electricity output moves down 9% in November y-o-y

In November 2017, the electricity output in Estonia declined 9% on year to 980 megawatt-hours, the transmission system operator Elering said, cites LETA/BNS.

Electricity production from non-renewable sources decreased 11% on year to 823 GWh and renewable energy production dropped 2% to 157 GWh.

Electricity consumption decreased by 1% on year to 782 GWh. Electricity produced from renewable sources accounted for 17.9% of domestic consumption.

Estonia's electricity production exceeded consumption by 198 GWh.

Commercial import of electricity more than doubled on year to 205 GWh. Commercial export of electricity meanwhile increased 8% to 400 GWh.

Of the imported amount 87% arrived via the Estonia-Finland link and 13% via the Estonia-Latvia interconnections. Of exports, 86% went to Latvia and 14% to Finland. The Estonian electricity balance ran a surplus of 195 GWh in October.

The total electricity output of the three Baltic countries remained on the same level compared with November 2016 and consumption moved down 13%. The Baltic countries ran an electricity deficit of 397 GWh combined, equaling 17% of their total consumption.

In the Nordic countries electricity production grew 4%, consumption decreased 2% and the system ran a surplus of 1,226 GWh.