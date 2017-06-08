Energy, Estonia
Estonia's electricity output moves down 9% in November y-o-y
Electricity production from non-renewable sources decreased 11% on year to
823 GWh and renewable energy production dropped 2% to 157 GWh.
Electricity consumption decreased by 1% on year to 782 GWh. Electricity
produced from renewable sources accounted for 17.9% of domestic consumption.
Estonia's electricity production exceeded consumption by 198 GWh.
Commercial import of electricity more than doubled on year to 205 GWh.
Commercial export of electricity meanwhile increased 8% to 400 GWh.
Of the imported amount 87% arrived via the Estonia-Finland link and 13% via
the Estonia-Latvia interconnections. Of exports, 86% went to Latvia and 14% to
Finland. The Estonian electricity balance ran a surplus of 195 GWh in October.
The total electricity output of the three Baltic countries remained on the
same level compared with November 2016 and consumption moved down 13%. The
Baltic countries ran an electricity deficit of 397 GWh combined, equaling 17%
of their total consumption.
In the Nordic countries electricity production grew 4%, consumption
decreased 2% and the system ran a surplus of 1,226 GWh.
